After Defeating Fury, Usyk Raised Ivan Mazepa's Saber Above His Head

“Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in a rematch and raised a unique saber of Hetman Ivan Mazepa above his head. This gesture not only became a symbol of triumph, but also reminded the world of the Ukrainian people's struggle for freedom, which has been going on for centuries. The seventeenth-century saber is a unique artifact, an example of Ukrainian weaponry, shaped in part by the influence of Muslim Eastern culture. Hetman Ivan Mazepa presented the saber to Osavul Savych for his good service. Today it is kept in the Chernihiv Regional Historical Museum named after Tarnovsky,” the statement said.

As noted, the saber was delivered to Saudi Arabia in compliance with all regulations and under the supervision of museum experts. Its presentation is an important step in cultural diplomacy.

The press service also reported that there is an inscription along the saber's blade:“I put all my hope in you, Mother of God, protect me under your cover!” On the right side of the blade are two candles, two angels, and a crowned Virgin Mary with a child and a twig. This image of her is called“The Fading Flower”. This is not the first time Oleksandr Usyk has addressed the topic of the Cossacks. In July 2022, he appeared at a press conference with his then-opponent Anthony Joshua as a Cossack, went to his first fight against Fury in a ceremonial“hetman” costume, and in general regularly has his hair done in historical Cossack hairstyles and enters the ring to theme music.

The project was organized by the Oleksandr Usyk Charitable Foundation and UKRAINE WOW. The project was created through cooperation with Aurora Multimarket with the support of the ICSC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the promotional company K2 Promotions, the Chernihiv Regional Historical Museum named after Tarnovsky and the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, and with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the General Authority for Leisure Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the organizers of the fight SELA. Ukrainian historian Oleksiy Sokyrko acted as a consultant for the project.

