Russia Expresses Readiness To Normalize Relations With The U.S. And Western Countries
12/22/2024 5:09:54 AM
President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is open to
normalizing relations with the United States and other Western
nations, provided that such efforts do not compromise Russian
interests, Azernews reports.
In an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin
emphasized Russia's willingness to improve international relations:
"Everything can be done if there is a desire. We have never lost
this desire," he remarked when questioned about the possibility of
reestablishing Russian-American relations.
Putin underscored that while international dynamics may evolve,
Russia's core interests remain constant, particularly those
concerning the nation and its citizens. He stated, "If we see that
the situation is changing in such a way that there are
opportunities and prospects to build relations with other
countries, we are ready for this. The question is not ours, but
theirs. But only not to the detriment of the interests of the
Russian Federation."
This statement comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and
Western countries over various geopolitical issues, including the
conflict in Ukraine. Notably, President Putin has expressed
readiness to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire deal with incoming U.S.
President Donald Trump, though with significant conditions, such as
Ukraine abandoning its NATO membership aspirations.
