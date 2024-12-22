(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Vladimir has stated that Russia is open to normalizing relations with the United States and other Western nations, provided that such efforts do not compromise Russian interests, Azernews reports.

In an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin emphasized Russia's willingness to improve international relations: "Everything can be done if there is a desire. We have never lost this desire," he remarked when questioned about the possibility of reestablishing Russian-American relations.

Putin underscored that while international dynamics may evolve, Russia's core interests remain constant, particularly those concerning the nation and its citizens. He stated, "If we see that the situation is changing in such a way that there are opportunities and prospects to build relations with other countries, we are ready for this. The question is not ours, but theirs. But only not to the detriment of the interests of the Russian Federation."

This statement comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries over various geopolitical issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. Notably, President Putin has expressed readiness to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire deal with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, though with significant conditions, such as Ukraine abandoning its NATO membership aspirations.