(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has raised alarm over the Israeli regime's actions in Gaza, describing them as showing "clear signs of ethnic cleansing." In its latest report, MSF highlighted the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict, which, according to the Gaza of Health, has resulted in over 44,000 Palestinian deaths and displaced 90 percent of Gaza's population. The war has inflicted both physical and psychological damage to such an extent that even the most effective healthcare systems would struggle to operate under these conditions.



The report also noted that MSF’s first-hand observations align with growing concerns from experts and legal organizations, with many now describing the situation in Gaza as a genocide. MSF holds the Israeli military forces responsible for creating unbearable living conditions, stating that in retaliation for Hamas's October 7, 2023, attacks, the Israeli regime is effectively "crushing an entire population under bombs and rubble."



In addition, MSF has reported that the blockade imposed by Israel on medical supplies has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Since mid-October, only 17 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals have remained fully operational, while 19 others are unable to provide any services, primarily due to shortages of equipment and essential supplies.



This dire situation has placed immense strain on the remaining medical facilities, which are struggling to provide care for the injured and displaced amidst ongoing airstrikes and a collapsing infrastructure.

