Pope Francis describes Israel’s attacks on Gaza ‘cruelty’

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has strongly condemned the carried out by the Zionist in Gaza, describing them as a "cruelty." In his annual Christmas address on Saturday, the leader of the world’s Catholics spoke emotionally about the bombing of children, calling it a form of cruelty rather than a war. His remarks underscored the suffering caused by the conflict, and he expressed his deep concern, stating, "This is not war. I wanted to say this because it touches the heart."



While Pope Francis is generally known for being cautious about taking sides in international conflicts, he has become more vocal in recent months about the violence and atrocities in Gaza. His recent statements indicate a growing frustration with the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people, particularly in light of the continued Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.



In a book released last month, excerpts of which were shared with the media, the Pope went further in his criticism of the situation in Gaza. He described the ongoing violence as having "the characteristics of genocide," suggesting that the scale and nature of the attacks were reminiscent of systematic efforts to eliminate a population. This marks a significant shift in the Pope's public stance on the issue.



The Pope's words have resonated with many around the world, as they come at a time when international calls for an end to the violence in Gaza continue to grow. His condemnation highlights the deep moral concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

MENAFN22122024000045015839ID1109020775