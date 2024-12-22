Azerbaijani Ambassador Discusses Climate Cooperation With Iranian Officials

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizadeh, held discussions with Iranian Vice President and Chairwoman of the Iranian Environmental Protection Organization, Shina Ansari, focusing on climate and environmental protection collaboration, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani embassy's press service highlighted the meeting, stating:“Ambassador Ali Alizadeh met with Iranian Vice President and Head of the Iranian Environmental Protection Organization, Shina Ansari, and discussed cooperation in the field of climate and environmental protection. The ambassador also got acquainted with the '22nd International Environment Exhibition' held in Iran.”

Notably, Shina Ansari visited Azerbaijan last month to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).