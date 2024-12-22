Azerbaijani Ambassador Discusses Climate Cooperation With Iranian Officials
12/22/2024 3:09:27 AM
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizadeh, held discussions
with Iranian Vice President and Chairwoman of the Iranian
Environmental Protection Organization, Shina Ansari, focusing on
climate and environmental protection collaboration,
Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani embassy's press service highlighted the meeting,
stating:“Ambassador Ali Alizadeh met with Iranian Vice President
and Head of the Iranian Environmental Protection Organization,
Shina Ansari, and discussed cooperation in the field of climate and
environmental protection. The ambassador also got acquainted with
the '22nd International Environment Exhibition' held in Iran.”
Notably, Shina Ansari visited Azerbaijan last month to
participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
