UPL wins prestigious recognition for Best Patent and Trademark Portfolio at CII Industrial IP Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20 December 2024: UPL, a global leader in sustainable agriculture products and solutions, has been honoured with the Best Patent and Trademark Portfolio Award in the Large - Life Sciences, including Pharma and Agriculture Sciences category, at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Industrial IP Awards 2024 ceremony. The company has received the Best Patent Portfolio award for the 6th consecutive year and the Best Trademark Portfolio award for the 4th time, underscoring its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in intellectual property (IP) management.



Accepting the award at the ceremony, Dr. Vishal Sodha, UPL’s Global IP Head, said, "At UPL, we are an IP-driven organization, and we will continue to fuel farmer-centric sustainable innovations. This prestigious recognition will further inspire us for creating and protecting innovations that sustainably address farmer’s pain points and fulfil the needs of communities, and consumers. We have a large patent and trademark portfolio which has been recognized by CII; it proves to be a testament that UPL is creating and protecting strong brands across the globe.”



UPL currently holds over 2,500 granted patents and about 4,300 pending applications, showcasing its robust IP portfolio. UPL’s trademark portfolio has over 17,000 registered trademarks and about 13,000 pending applications across the globe. With its robust patent and trademark portfolio, UPL reinforces its role as an industry leader in leveraging technology and innovation to solve critical agricultural challenges.



The CII Industrial IP Awards celebrate enterprises that have embraced IP generation, protection, and commercialization to boost both their own businesses and economic growth. This award from CII recognises UPL's innovative farming solutions that meet farmers' needs and advance the transition to more sustainable food systems.





MENAFN22122024005232011781ID1109020680