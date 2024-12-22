Central Park Towers, DIFC Spreads Holiday Cheer with Festive Celebrations

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE – [20th December 2024] – Central Park Towers, DIFC, a leading commercial and lifestyle destination, within the DIFC Free Zone, comprising an office tower, luxury residential tower, and retail podiums, recently hosted a series of festive activations to spread holiday cheer among its tenants and their families. From December 17th to 19th, the development transformed into a winter wonderland, offering a range of engaging activities for all ages.



The festivities kicked off with a series of engaging workshops. Adults enjoyed a festive candle-making workshop, where they created personalized holiday decorations with their loved ones. A dedicated photo booth captured the festive spirit, providing lasting memories for families and visitors.

Meanwhile, the younger guests were treated to a delightful array of activities. The talented students of British Orchard Nursery filled the air with enchanting Christmas carols, while children participated in fun-filled workshops, including gingerbread making and paper Christmas tree creation. The highlight of the event was a special visit from Santa Claus, bringing joy and excitement to children of all ages.

"We are delighted to have hosted such a successful festive activation for our valued tenants," said Holly Smith, Director of Property Management at Central Park Towers, DIFC. "Creating a vibrant and enjoyable environment for our community is a key priority for us. These events provide a wonderful opportunity for our tenants to connect, celebrate, and enjoy the holiday season together."



The festive atmosphere culminated with a live singing performance on the final day, creating a vibrant and unforgettable experience for all attendees. The development's focus on creating a vibrant and collaborative community has significantly contributed to its success and has set a new benchmark for tenants in Dubai.

Beyond this, Central Park Towers, DIFC, is home to more than 200 companies, providing an unparalleled level of convenience with on-site retail stores, cafes, restaurants, and even a gym. The development boasts stunning architecture, panoramic views, and the highest safety standards, ensuring a prestigious and comfortable work environment. Perfectly situated at the entrance of DIFC with 4 easy access points, and 2 exits and within walking distance of The Gate Avenue via the Link Bridge, allowing easy access to the rest of DIFC.





MENAFN22122024007668016507ID1109020665