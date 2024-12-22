Stove Kraft Limited Selected as Global Supply Partner by IKEA

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 19th December 2024: Stove Kraft Limited, a leading name in kitchen and home appliances and Cookware, has been selected as a global supply partner by IKEA, the world-renowned retail giant. As a part of this partnership, Stovekraft will develop an exclusive range of cookware products to be sold through IKEA’s global network of stores starting from 2026.

Stovekraft is establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning 180,000 sq. ft. at its Harohalli campus for this supply partnership. This facility will be meet IKEA’s global standards, integrating best-in-class manufacturing practices and advanced supply chain processes.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stovekraft said, “The partnership with IKEA represents a significant milestone in Stovekraft’s growth journey, aligning with our strategic objective to expand its global footprint and strengthen our position in international markets.”

The company, with its strong market presence and relentless focus on innovation, has continuously set new benchmarks in the home and kitchen appliances and Cookware categories, both in India and globally.

In the domestic market, it sells its productsunder the well-known Pigeon brand which is a household name in Indian kitchens today and is available in over 1,25,000 retail stores, 200 exclusive outlets, and all major e-commerce platforms nationwide.It has recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Cast Iron cookware, which has quickly become a favourite among health-conscious homemakers and cooking enthusiasts. Additionally, Stovekraft has a slew of upcoming launches, including fans, personal grooming products, wellness solutions, and car care items, catering to diverse customer segments.

About Stove Kraft Limited

Stove Kraft Limited (NSE/BSE: Stovekraft) is recognized as India's leading kitchen appliances brand, founded by Mr. Rajendra J Gandhi. Since its humble beginnings with kerosene wick stoves in 1994, the company has expanded its portfolio to over 1,000 products across its renowned brands—Pigeon, Gilma, Black + Decker, and Pigeon LED. With an annual turnover exceeding INR 1,300 Cr., Stovekraft boasts a robust distribution network comprising 600 distributors, over 1,25,000 retail touchpoints, 200 company-owned Pigeon Exclusive retail stores, and 60 Exclusive GILMA stores nationwide.

Stovekraft's global reach extends to 20+ countries, including the USA, the Middle East, and Africa, catering to major global clients like Walmart and Big Lots. The company operates the largest kitchen appliances manufacturing facility in the Harohalli Industrial Area near Bengaluru, with a second unit located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.





MENAFN22122024007589011680ID1109020657