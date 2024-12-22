Eastern India’s first Museum Hotel The House of Sheherwali: A Museum where you can stay

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 16th December 2024: In recent years, Museum Hotels have captured imaginations worldwide, offering spaces where history comes alive and visitors immerse themselves in authentic cultural experiences. Blending education with entertainment, the movement allows guests to live in a museum surrounding connecting them with the by gone era, making history tangible and memorable.



House of Sheherwali: A Museum where you can stay



The House of Sheherwali is celebrated for its timeless elegance and impeccable hospitality. As the first Museum Hotel of its kind in eastern India, it provides an unparalleled opportunity to explore Sheherwali heritage. Located at the highest and best part of Azimgunj, one can have stunning view of the river from every nook and corner of the property. Adorned with exquisite antiques and art, it is a sanctuary for those seeking a regal getaway immersed in the history and traditions of Bengal’s golden era.



Marrying history with Sheherwali culture, the House of Sheherwali blends luxury and heritage. Its serene ambience and unprecedented upcycling & restoration of discarded historical artifacts causing minimum damage to the environment reflect Jain philosophy of Aprigrah. Located in the heart of Murshidabad, the property offers easy access to it’s iconic landmarks almost 50 protected sites within 5km radius by ASI. The House of Sheherwali features spacious accommodations styled after prominent Sheherwali Sardar families, with modern amenities ensuring a comfortable stay.



At the heart of the property lies a beautiful Jain temple. The Museum Hotel showcases treasures from British, Dutch, French and Portuguese along with Sheherwali, Mughal, and Bengali households, creating a unique blend of aesthetic and story tell me. This fusion of artistry permeates every corner, making the House of Sheherwali a Museum Hotel showcasing Murshidabad’s glorious past.



A Memorable Sheherwali Experience



The House of Sheherwali is as much about history as creating cherished memories. Evenings are best spent enjoying stunning views of the Ganges from the rooftop terrace with a cup of Sheherwali chai. The surrounding streets are filled with quaint shops and authentic Sheherwali cuisine. Organically grown fruits and vegetables from our own vegetable farm and fruit orchards ensure fresh fruits & vegetables to the table; guests would also embark on a culinary journey showcasing the unique flavors of Sheherwali vegetarian dishes from the research book authored by Sri Pradip Chopra.



The Visionary Behind the House of Sheherwali



The House of Sheherwali owes its existence to Pradip Chopra, a dedicated custodian of Sheherwali heritage. With roots in Murshidabad’s Jain community, his mission has been to preserve and celebrate this legacy. Known for his passion for art and antiques, he has transformed this historic residence into an immersive Museum Hotel experience.

Visitors marvel at his dedication to revitalizing Sheherwali traditions in modern hospitality.







