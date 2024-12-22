ABU DHABI’S BIGGEST DRAG RACING CHALLENGE IS BACK FOR THE 2024/25 SEASON AT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, 19 December 2024: Following a record-breaking Yas Super Street Challenge series that welcomed over 20,000 guests to Yas Marina Circuit, the Yas Super Street Challenge returns this weekend for its first round, with free entry for spectators.

The Yas Marina Circuit's drag strip will host over 80 competitors on 20 and 21 December, delivering an adrenaline-packed weekend to kick off the three-round street racing series, with Rounds 2 and 3 scheduled for January and March. Both fans and families alike can enjoy the opening round from prime vantage points overlooking the drag strip and explore the fan zone, all accessible with a free General Admission ticket.

Adding to the excitement, guests can also experience the season’s first Yas Motor Majlis, a gathering of the nation’s leading car community, that will showcase exceptional vehicles from the local community at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.





In addition to the head-to-head drag racing action, fans and families can make the most of the Abu Dhabi winter at the Yas Super Street Fanzone and enjoy a variety of delicious food options, and non-stop entertainment, promising two unforgettable evenings in December.

Registration is free for General Admission access via the Yas Marina Circuit website, with VIP tickets available for motorsport fans seeking a premium experience, including exclusive seating, paddock access, and the opportunity to walk the iconic drag strip.





