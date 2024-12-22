UN Representative Highlights Armenia's Mine Contamination, Calls For Global Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Yashar Aliyev, has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address the critical issue of large-scale mine contamination in Azerbaijan's libeated territories, Azernews reports.

This appeal, detailed in a letter dated December 12, 2024, underscores the severe threat mines pose to civilians, infrastructure restoration, and the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Aliyev highlighted the devastating legacy of Armenia's decades-long occupation. He revealed that over 1.5 million mines and explosive devices have been discovered, endangering civilians, military personnel, peacekeepers, and humanitarian workers.

"As a result of Armenia's military aggression, tens of thousands of Azerbaijani citizens have been killed, more than 700,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, and a large part of the country's sovereign territory has been illegally occupied for almost 30 years," Aliyev stated.

The diplomat shared grim statistics: during the conflict, 3,461 Azerbaijanis, including 359 children and 38 women, were mine victims. Since the conflict's end, an additional 382 people have been affected, with 70 fatalities and 312 serious injuries. The widespread presence of mines complicates critical infrastructure projects and delays the return of approximately 700,000 IDPs.

Aliyev stressed that mines were planted not only near former frontlines but also in residential areas, cemeteries, and cultural sites, maximizing harm to civilians. He condemned Armenia's refusal to provide accurate mine maps, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law, including the right to life and freedom of movement.

To address the crisis, Azerbaijan has included humanitarian demining as Goal 18 in its National Sustainable Development Goals framework. Aliyev called on the international community to exert pressure on Armenia to disclose minefield information, ensuring civilian safety and sustainable development in liberated regions.

Notably, on December 20, Yashar Teymur oglu Aliyev was recalled from his position as Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.