UN Representative Highlights Armenia's Mine Contamination, Calls For Global Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Yashar Aliyev,
has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address the critical issue of large-scale mine
contamination in Azerbaijan's libeated territories,
Azernews reports.
This appeal, detailed in a letter dated December 12, 2024,
underscores the severe threat mines pose to civilians,
infrastructure restoration, and the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs).
Aliyev highlighted the devastating legacy of Armenia's
decades-long occupation. He revealed that over 1.5 million mines
and explosive devices have been discovered, endangering civilians,
military personnel, peacekeepers, and humanitarian workers.
"As a result of Armenia's military aggression, tens of thousands
of Azerbaijani citizens have been killed, more than 700,000 people
have been forced to leave their homes, and a large part of the
country's sovereign territory has been illegally occupied for
almost 30 years," Aliyev stated.
The diplomat shared grim statistics: during the conflict, 3,461
Azerbaijanis, including 359 children and 38 women, were mine
victims. Since the conflict's end, an additional 382 people have
been affected, with 70 fatalities and 312 serious injuries. The
widespread presence of mines complicates critical infrastructure
projects and delays the return of approximately 700,000 IDPs.
Aliyev stressed that mines were planted not only near former
frontlines but also in residential areas, cemeteries, and cultural
sites, maximizing harm to civilians. He condemned Armenia's refusal
to provide accurate mine maps, calling it a violation of
international humanitarian law, including the right to life and
freedom of movement.
To address the crisis, Azerbaijan has included humanitarian
demining as Goal 18 in its National Sustainable Development Goals
framework. Aliyev called on the international community to exert
pressure on Armenia to disclose minefield information, ensuring
civilian safety and sustainable development in liberated
regions.
Notably, on December 20, Yashar Teymur oglu Aliyev was recalled
from his position as Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the
United Nations.
MENAFN22122024000195011045ID1109020629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.