J&K Bank Launches 'Kisan Adhikar Abhiyan' To Achieve KCC Saturation

The campaign's primary objective is to bring all eligible PM-Kisan beneficiaries under the KCC fold and enhance the credit limit of existing KCC accounts, ensuring financial inclusion besides timely and adequate credit access to meet agricultural needs. Daily camps will be organized by the Bank's branches across J&K in collaboration with the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, with a focus on identifying and onboarding eligible beneficiaries who have not yet availed the facility.

The Kisan Credit Card scheme is a flagship scheme of the Bank that offers farmers timely and affordable credit to manage their agricultural and allied activities, thereby reducing their dependence on informal and high-cost lending channels. Besides providing short-term credit for crop cultivation, KCC also helps farmers meet expenses related to consumption, post-harvest management, and allied activities such as dairy, poultry, and fisheries.

Under this campaign, the Bank aims to not only saturate KCC coverage but also enhance existing credit limits based on revised scales of finance, reactivate dormant KCC accounts and issue Digital KCCs (RuPay Cards) for seamless access to financial services. Also, by simplifying processes like land verification, the Bank is striving to make credit access more convenient and efficient for farmers.

The campaign also emphasizes the Bank's pivotal role as an institutional enabler in fostering agricultural growth and rural development. And through its collaboration with the Directorates of Agriculture and Horticulture, the Bank seeks to create a healthy ecosystem for the farming community to ensure that the benefits of institutional credit are extended to every eligible farmer across J&K.

Through initiatives like the“Kisan Adhikar Abhiyan”, the Bank continues to reinforce its position as a key driver of economic progress in the region. By empowering farmers financially and supporting agriculture-a sector that forms the backbone of J&K's economy-the Bank aims to contribute to the broader vision of inclusive growth and economic development.

