As Intense Cold Grips Kashmir, CM Omar Cancels All Programmes In Jammu

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said that he will personally monitor the functioning of the power and other important departments.

“In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley & the resultant difficulties with water & electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the Power department & other important departments,” he said.

He also said cancelling his programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to organisers and he regrets the same.

“I do appreciate that cancelling my programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to the organisers & I regret the same. However under the circumstances this is the right thing to do & I will make it up to the people/organisations whose programmes have been affected,” he said.

He further said that he is on his way back from Jaisalmer and will be back in Srinagar tomorrow morning.

Kashmir is under intense cold as Chilla-i-Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period, set in on Saturday, further aggravating the woes that people have been faced with.

