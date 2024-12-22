Amir Of Kuwait Inaugurates Arabian Gulf Cup
Date
12/22/2024 1:02:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Kuwait City: Amir of the State of Kuwait H H sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah waving at the crowd during the opening ceremony of 26th Arabian Gulf Cup – also known as Khaleeji Zain – at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City yesterday.
During the ceremony HH the Kuwait Amir met Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.
The ceremony featured performances by several local, Gulf, and international artists. It also featured segments showcasing Kuwaiti and Gulf heritage, in addition to a musical operetta. H H the Amir of Kuwait inaugurated the eight-nation regional tournament before the opening match between hosts Kuwait and Oman.
MENAFN22122024000063011010ID1109020508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.