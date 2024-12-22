Amir Of Kuwait Inaugurates Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait City: Amir of the State of Kuwait H H Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah waving at the crowd during the opening ceremony of 26th Arabian Gulf Cup – also known as Khaleeji Zain – at Jaber Al Ahmad International in Kuwait City yesterday.

During the ceremony HH the Kuwait Amir met Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

The ceremony featured performances by several local, Gulf, and international artists. It also featured segments showcasing Kuwaiti and Gulf heritage, in addition to a musical operetta. H H the Amir of Kuwait inaugurated the eight-nation regional tournament before the opening match between hosts Kuwait and Oman.