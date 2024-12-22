Awqaf Inaugurates Two New Projects To Enhance Endowment Revenues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the General Directorate of Endowments, has announced the launch of two new projects in Umm Ghuwailina to achieve its strategic vision in advancing old endowments and enhance their revenues based on conditions set by stakeholders.

The project is part of the Ministry's unwavering efforts to modernise old endowments through demolition operations and reconstruction, which would ultimately enhance their revenues, as well as the designated areas stipulated in the stopping (Waqf) deeds and ensure their durability.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that the initial project involves the conversion of an over 30-year-old property, spanning an area of 292 square metres, into a modern residential building.



Al Mujadilah Center attracts growing community of women

NCSA committed to keep pace with cybersecurity landscape Afif strikes as Qatar begin Gulf Cup campaign with 1-1 draw against UAE

Read Also

The existing structure previously consisted of two traditional dwellings, each comprising only a ground floor.

Following the renovation process, the property emerged as a modern ground floor and four recurring upper floors. Each apartment occupies an area of 161 square metres, with the ground floor being designated for parking spaces and essential services, including storage rooms and pump facilities, the statement highlighted. In addition, the ministry stated that the second project was established in lieu of an antiquated waqf property, originally spanning 178 square metres, adding that two commercial units have been constructed in its place, each with a ground floor and mezzanine level.

It added that the previous structure was a traditional two-story dwelling, with the site now hosting a commercial building with a total constructed area of 196.36 square metres, following the renovation process.

Assistant Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments, Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Mir, indicated that the renovation underscores the ministry's commitment to optimising the utmost potential of Waqf assets through the strategic enhancement of their infrastructure and judicious economic utilisation, in alignment with the conditions set by original benefactors, underlining that the new initiatives are incorporated within an overarching framework designed to amplify the role of Waqf in serving the community while fostering the sustainable development.

Endowments are crucial sources to support various social, educational and health fields, as these projects are intended to provide an innovative model to invest in endowments funds, thereby fostering the positive impact of these resources in the community, highlighted Eng. Al Mir.

Over the past few decades, the General Directorate of Endowments has carried out multiple distinguished developmental projects, foremost of which was the notable Abilan Waqf project, which had been converted from a collection of villas and traditional homes into nine modern residential buildings, complemented by a wellness club in Fereej Bin Mahmoud area.

Additionally, the At Turja stopping (Waqf) for the Holy Qur'an is one of the largest Qur'anic endowments, consisting of two residential buildings that house 112 apartments, alongside sports facilities, benefiting over 26,000 male and female students enrolled in Qur'anic education centres that operate under the ministry statewide.