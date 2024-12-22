Defense Ministry Approves Ukrainian-Made Combat Module Wolly For Use In Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense has officially approved and codified the use of the domestically produced remote-controlled combat module "Wolly" within its Armed Forces.

According to a statement on the ministry's website, Wolly is equipped with a 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm caliber machine gun with an automatic ammunition feed system. The module also features advanced technology, including a thermal imager and a system for automatic detection, recognition, and tracking of targets.

"Domestic gunsmiths have incorporated technological solutions into the combat module based on requests from our troops and the real combat experience of Ukrainian defenders. Several proposals regarding control methods and automation of its practical use have been implemented," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said.

Wolly is designed for ease of transport, with its lightweight construction allowing a single serviceman to carry it to its installation site. Additionally, its battery can last for several days of continuous operation.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense officially codified and approved the supply of the CRAB-LS, a domestically developed universal ground robotic system, for deployment by the Armed Forces.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

