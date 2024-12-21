Melissa Drew Guest Lecturer Rutgers University Supply Chain Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Melissa Drew, Founder and CEO Simply-Transformed

MD, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simply-Transformed is pleased to announce award-winning CEO Melissa Drew, will serve as a guest lecturer for the Rutgers University Business School, Department of Management Program exploring the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, and other cutting-edge innovations on modern chain and procurement practices. This lecture will provide students with actionable insights into how these technologies reshape global supply chains and create opportunities for competitive advantage. Ms. Drew will continue to lend her experience in future content development for the student Case Competition."Melissa is a strategic and critical thinker. She does not restate the obvious but helps you understand the unknown impacts of decisions that had not been previously considered, " Assistant Professor of Professional Practice, Department of Supply Chain Management Rutgers Business School. "her practical insights and forward-thinking approach align with the mission of our program to prepare the next generation of leaders."This collaboration is Rutgers University's ongoing efforts to connect students with industry leaders and expose them to real-world scenarios in preparation for their transition into the modern workforce. Melissa has extensive experience as an international speaker leveraging emerging technologies to solve complex procurement and supply chains.As a thought leader, Ms. Drew is recognized as #34 of the Top 100 Women in Supply Chain, Top 25 Global Consultants, and Women Thought Leaders to Follow. She is a founding member of Women Leaders in Data and AI and hosts the podcast, 'Impact of Data & the AI Literate Citizen'. Her first book to be published in 2024 'The Evolution of Procurement and Supply Chain Management Transformation: Removing Obstacles to Success' is a primer to a flexible foundation needed before moving forward with AI use cases. Melissa Drew is currently working on two upcoming books, 'Emerging Technologies for Supply Chain', a textbook for undergraduate students, and 'The Impact of AI in Procurement & Supply Management'.About Simply-TransformedSimply-Transformed is a Maryland, USA company that guides complex, global transformation initiatives. We leverage the power of data and automate with AI technologies. We balance a retrospective look at what is blocking your success with a proactive look at automating for the future. ​About Rutgers UniversityRutgers, The State University of New Jersey, stands among America's highest-ranked, most diverse public research universities. The oldest, largest, and top-ranked public university in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area. Rutgers University's Supply Chain Management Program is consistently ranked among the top programs in the nation and is known for its innovative curriculum and strong ties to industry. The program emphasizes real-world problem-solving and prepares students for leadership roles in a rapidly evolving field.

Melissa Drew

Simply-Transformed

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.