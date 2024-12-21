ILO – International Seabed Authority Signs Landmark Agreement To Protect Human Life And Promote Decent Work

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Seabed Authority (ISA) have signed an agreement to advance decent work, including improving and safeguarding occupational safety and health, for workers in seabed-related activities.

As global interest in seabed resources grows the agreement formalizes the collaboration between the two organizations and highlights their shared commitment to ensuring that workers' rights remain a priority. It also contributes to the pursuit of a Just Transition in support of a new social contract for the maritime industry.

The partnership, which was signed on 19 December 2024, underscores the need for responsible and sustainable practices that adhere to international labour standards, and it commits the ILO and ISA to working together working together to uphold these values.

The agreement has already been endorsed by the ISA Council and the ILO's Governing Body. Key elements include:



Promoting Decent Work: upholding international labour standards and ensuring the protection of workers' occupational safety and health in seabed-related operations.

Joint Activities: collaboration on research, technical meetings and training programmes to improve working conditions and safety practices. Mutual Representation: facilitating knowledge exchange by allowing representatives from both organizations to take part in governance meetings relevant to their shared objectives.

Welcoming the agreement the ILO director-general, Gilbert F. Houngbo, said:

“The signing of this agreement between the International Labour Organization and the International Seabed Authority reflects our joint commitment to ensure that decent work, including occupational safety and health and the protection of human life, are central to all seabed-related activities.”

ISA secretary-general, Michael W. Lodge, highlighted the importance of collaboration, adding:

“Joining hands with the International Labour Organization at such critical times is key to ensure the protection of human life in relation to activities in the area in the future. This is particularly important in light of the current development of new technologies that may introduce new workplace hazards and risks that may have not yet been addressed by the existing international rules and standards.”

