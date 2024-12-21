Zelensky Commends Rescuers, Police Officers For Helping Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commended employees of the State Emergency Service and the National who have been particularly outstanding in helping people these weeks.

The head of state stated this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked, in particular, employees working in the Donetsk region, including rescuers Henadii Demydenko, Vladyslav Pospelov, Serhii Akhmetin, Oleksandr Hurtovyi, Yaroslav Zaitsev, and police officers Yevhenii Musiichuk and Yevhen Afendikov.

He also thanked employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police in the Kharkiv region, including rescuers Ruslan Kurbanov, Mykhailo Kovalenko, Volodymyr Obolentsev, Mykhailo Chornomorets, Dmytro Kushnir and police officers Oleksii Nesterenko, Inna Kucherenko and Oleksandr Sukhar.

He also expressed his gratitude to those working in the Zaporizhzhia region, including rescuers Serhii Safronov, Vitalii Sheremet, Oleksandr Sychov, Viacheslav Penchev and Ihor Dubinin and police officers Vitalii Pustovar, Yevhen Kulyk and Valerii Kurbakov.

"And also, the employees of the Interregional Center for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Zhurid and Andrii Balashov. Employees of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Vitalii Loik and Mykola Koloda. Rescuers from the Cherkasy region Vladyslav Berdnyk and Oleksandr Kucherenko. And Kyiv rescuers Viktor Balatsky and Yurii Palienko. Thank you, all of you, I am very grateful to your colleagues and everyone who works for Ukraine and Ukrainians!" Zelensky added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine