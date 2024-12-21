Jordan Supports UN Call For Court's Opinion On Israel's Aid Duties To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Friday welcomed the adoption of a United Nations General Assembly that calls for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's obligations in relation to UN activities and the actions of other states supporting Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resolution, introduced by Norway in partnership with Jordan, Spain, Indonesia, Ireland, South Africa, Palestine, Slovenia, Chile, Guyana, Qatar, Malaysia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Namibia, urges the ICJ to prioritise the request and urgently provide its opinion on Israel's responsibilities as the occupying power, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed that the resolution aims to address critical issues concerning the activities of the UN and other third-party states in the occupied territories, particularly ensuring unhindered access to essential services, humanitarian aid, and development support for Palestinian civilians, in alignment with their right to self-determination.

The resolution also calls on Israel to cease measures that obstruct the delivery of basic services and humanitarian aid, especially in Gaza, and to respect the rights of international organisations operating in the occupied territories.

It also highlights the crucial role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in providing assistance to Palestinians, urging the full implementation of the agency's recommendations to protect its neutrality and effectiveness.

The General Assembly resolution also demands that Israel adhere to its obligations under the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, including ensuring the safety of UN staff, protecting UN institutions, and safeguarding facilities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Qudah reiterated Jordan's commitment to working closely with the international community to ensure the protection of the Palestinian people, UN agencies, and relief organisations, particularly UNRWA, whose role remains indispensable and irreplaceable.