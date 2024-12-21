Princess Sumaya Explores Digital Cooperation To Advance Jordan's Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- HRH Princess Sumaya bint Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) and Chair of Princess Sumaya University for Technology's Board of Trustees, met with Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya on Saturday to explore collaborative initiatives supporting Jordan's digital transformation journey.The discussions centered on strengthening future cooperation between DCO and RSS through innovative projects and programs aimed at advancing shared objectives in digital transformation and technological innovation.Princess Sumaya emphasized the strategic importance of partnering with DCO, citing its pivotal role in fostering digital integration among nations and supporting global digital transformation efforts."RSS seeks to develop strategic partnerships with leading international organizations to enhance scientific research and technological innovation in both Jordan and the region," Princess Sumaya said.She stressed the importance of accelerating digital transformation and integrating efforts with global academic and research institutions to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance international competitiveness.Al-Yahya highlighted the significance of partnerships with leading scientific institutions, commending RSS's role in supporting scientific research and technological innovation.She also praised Princess Sumaya University for Technology's efforts in developing human capital and creating an advanced educational and research environment.The Digital Cooperation Organization, established in 2020, is an international body dedicated to promoting innovation-driven cooperation and accelerating inclusive growth in the digital economy.