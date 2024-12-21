Public Works Minister Inspects Water Drainage Project At Dead Sea-Adassiya Road

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abul Samen, inspected the groundwater and surface water drainage rehabilitation project currently being implemented by the along the Dead Sea-Adassiya road on Saturday.According to a ministry statement, Abul Samen reviewed the progress of the project, which includes the installation of groundwater and surface water drainage networks spanning approximately half a kilometer.The project also entails the reconstruction of cylindrical culverts and the full rehabilitation of road layers in accordance with the highest standards suited to the region's topographical and geographical nature.The minister stressed the importance of accelerating the pace of work to ensure the project is completed within the specified timeframe, given the significance of the road and the heavy traffic it experiences.The project, located in the area opposite the Adassiya Mosque (the Nab'aat area) on the Dead Sea road, is one of the preventative projects prioritized by the ministry to ensure the durability of the road, the safety of its users, and service to local residents.The project's estimated cost is around JD1 million, with a scheduled completion time of 120 working days.