Economic Affairs Minister Reviews Cabinet Decisions During Gov't 1St 100 Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – of State for Economic Affairs and head of the Economic Team, Mohannad Shehadeh, reviewed 41 economic decisions made by the Cabinet during the government's first 100 days in office. These decisions aim to support the Economic Modernization Vision's goals, drive economic growth, improve citizens' quality of life, and ensure lasting impacts.The list of decisions presented by Shehadeh is available at the following link: []().Shehadeh noted that these decisions included 22 aimed at stimulating economic activities, investments, and implementing major projects; 10 designed to alleviate burdens on citizens and create job opportunities; and 9 legislative measures to enhance the business environment and support economic activity.The minister made these remarks during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday, attended by Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani, as well as media and economic figures. The meeting focused on economic decisions taken during the government's first 100 days, which align with the overarching goals of the Comprehensive Modernization Vision, particularly its economic pillar.Shehadeh highlighted that every Cabinet session over the past 100 days included decisions translating the vision into action, with more decisions to follow in the coming three months at the same pace. He emphasized the importance of the broader economic impact of these decisions on growth and citizens' lives, announcing that implementation timelines for the government's commitments will be revealed at the beginning of next month.Key Highlights:1. Economic Modernization Vision:- It comprises 8 economic drivers, 37 sectors, and 360 priorities.- Government priorities were refined through meetings with various economic sectors, with updates to be announced next month.2. Sectoral Insights:- Services Sector: Tax exemption extension, reducing income tax from 20% to 5% for 10 years, aiming to increase employment from 27,000 to 100,000 by 2033.- Industry Sector: Exports valued at JD4.8 billion annually (49% of total exports), employing 217,000 people with a target of 550,000 by 2033.- Tourism: Easing visa procedures and opening direct flights to Libya to boost medical tourism.- Housing: Exempting first-time home purchases from registration fees and waiving property taxes for the last three years, boosting related industries.3. Major Infrastructure Projects:- Railway Projects: Connecting Aqaba, Shidiya, and Ghor Al-Safi with investments of $1.4 billion.- Port Development: Expanding Aqaba Port into a green port with $123 million in investments.- Water Projects: National Water Carrier Project to increase drinking water supply by 27%.- Energy: Investments in gas extraction and transportation from the Risha gas fields.4. Economic Measures:- Tax and customs reforms, including settlement of outstanding cases worth JD350 million with substantial penalties waived for pre-2019 cases.- Automation in the healthcare sector to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.5. COVID-19 Recovery:- Addressing financial challenges facing citizens, including licensing exemptions for 550,000 unregistered vehicles.Additionally, Momani underscored the government's commitment to transparency, partnership with the media, and building on previous administrations' achievements. He highlighted the comprehensive modernization approach covering political, economic, and administrative dimensions, which remains central to the government's work.During the meeting, both ministers responded to participants' questions about the Economic Modernization Vision and key national and regional issues.