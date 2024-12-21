Turkey sees 3.7 percent increase in road vehicle registrations in November

(MENAFN) Road motor vehicle registrations in Türkiye rose by 3.7 percent in November compared to the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday.



A total of 188,966 first- and second-hand were registered last month, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).



However, on a monthly basis, the number of registrations fell by 9.8 percent.



By the end of November, the total number of registered road vehicles in Turkey had reached 31.07 million.



Passenger cars represented the largest portion of new registrations, accounting for 44.9 percent, followed by motorcycles at 38.9 percent and small trucks at 10.3 percent.



Among car brands, Renault led the market with a 13.3 percent share, followed by Volkswagen with 8.3 percent, Hyundai at 7.4 percent, Fiat with 7.1 percent, and Peugeot at 5.3 percent.



From January to November, the total number of vehicle registrations in Turkey grew by 12.9 percent year-on-year, reaching 2.4 million.

MENAFN21122024000045016755ID1109019669