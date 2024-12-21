France begins troop withdrawal from Chad after end of military cooperation

(MENAFN) France starts withdrawing Friday from Chad, in line with the Chadian Defense Ministry, following N'Djamena abruptly finished collaboration with the previous colonial power in the previous month.



“The General Staff of the informs National and International Opinion that after the withdrawal of French fighter planes from Chad, the beginning of troop withdrawal has just begun today,” it reported the statement. “This sequential withdrawal of Combat Units will be carried out in conjunction with the transport of logistics.”



Chad offered Paris six weeks to withdraw 1,000 troops and their equipment by January 31. The Chadian Foreign Ministry stated on November 28 the finish of army collaboration with France.

France pulled out fighter jets from Chad following a dispute in the previous month. French troops and fighter aircraft have been located in Chad almost constantly since the nation’s independence in 1960, aiding to train the Chadian army.



