WEG builds USD29M factory in Turkey to produce industrial gearboxes

(MENAFN) Brazilian energy and automation company WEG will invest €28 million (USD29 million) to establish a factory in Turkey for industrial gearboxes, essential power transmission devices used in mechanical systems.



The plant will be located in the Aegean province of Manisa and is designed to meet rising demand for the product while expanding the company’s production capacity.



Covering an area of 12,000 square meters (approximately 129,170 square feet), the facility will link sales operations with WEG’s gearbox plant in Austria and its production of industrial electric motors in Turkey.



WEG Group Turkey, the company's local subsidiary, currently employs 750 people, a number expected to grow by 150 with the creation of new jobs at the gearbox factory.



Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, president of the Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office, told Anadolu that Turkey continues to attract foreign investment due to its strategic location, skilled workforce, and robust industrial infrastructure.



Daglioglu also pointed out that WEG had previously acquired Turkey-based Volt Elektrik for USD88 million, underscoring the Brazilian company’s prominent role in energy and automation technologies.

