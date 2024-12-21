Ukraine and U.S. defense leaders discuss frontline developments, military aid plans

(MENAFN) Ukraine and U.S. defense leaders had a phone conversation on Friday to talk about the frontline developments, the likelihood that the United States will continue to provide military assistance, and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting preparations. This was declared by the MoD press service, Ukrinform reads.



"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian of Defence Rustem Umerov today to discuss battlefield dynamics and U.S. security assistance to Ukraine," the American department stated.



It is said that both sides also talked about planning for the next conference of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The conference is believed to take a place "early in the new year".



As Ukrinform stated previously, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine communicate on Friday with his Italian allie Guido Crosetto. through the talks, the two parties also talk about security aid to Ukraine in 2025, such as fitting the Armed Forces’ brigades with weapons and equipment.



