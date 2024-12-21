Kuwait's Interior Min.: Strenuous Efforts Around The Clock For GCC Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Mesri

KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Through strenuous efforts and strong determination, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry's personnel are working hard around the clock to secure the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26, that kicks off Saturday, today.

Over weeks, the personnel have been working on preparing and offering logistic equipment to all sectors for this great event, which will continue until January 3.

First Deputy Prime Minister, of Interior and Minister of Defense Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, and Undersecretary of Interior Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Sabah as well as all security leaders are following up the implementation of the security plan made for the success of this tournament.

The Ministry of Interior's plan is carried out, in collaboration with Kuwait National Guard and Kuwait Fire Force, through distributing duties, missions and roles of each body for the safety and security of all audience and guests.

These efforts are fully made, in coordination with all apparatuses participating in securing operations, to make sure of implementing all security, traffic and logistic aspects.

In an exclusive statement to KUNA, the Ministry of Interior said its action would include aspects topped with benefiting from the previous experiments of organizing championships.

This is done through raising awareness of security officers and personnel, and train and rehabilitate them to enhance their capabilities on how to manage major events, it added.

The traffic plan includes, checking at stadiums to help smooth flow of audience's entry, and increasing gates to facilitate organizing and positive interaction with audience, in addition to other aspects, it noted.

Providing parking lots and means of transportation are also included in the plan, and personnel are distributed at all sites of the event in line with this scheme, it stated.

It stressed the need for all to abide by instructions to facilitate duties and help audience enjoy the event.

Sheikh Fahad gave clear directives to make all technical, traffic and security preparations to ensure outstanding organization of this key Gulf event, in implementation of the political leadership calling for making an excellent event to show the deep-seated Gulf ties.

Audience are required to fully cooperate with security personnel and follow guidelines for their safety and security.

The Interior Ministry's plan includes all points and sides that will help make a successful championship. (end)

ahk







MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019585