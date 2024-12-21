Sewer Overflow, Dirty Water, Broken Roads: Ambedkar Nagar’S Struggles Before Delhi Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is preparing to fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly after announcing its candidates for all 70 assembly seats, residents of one of the constituencies, Ambedkar Nagar, are facing countless problems due to what they call negligence on the part of the AAP over the last several years.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has once again trusted the sitting MLA, Ajay Dutt, and given him the ticket for Ambedkar Nagar seat. To understand the mood of the people in this constituency and how much the residents have benefited from the Delhi government's free services, IANS spoke to several residents of this constituency.

Girish Bhardwaj said that the colony is facing significant issues with the sewerage system.

"Complaints are made, but no one is taking any action. Kejriwal only makes false promises. He can never make Delhi like London or Paris. People stay up all night waiting for water but it doesn't come. Kejriwal lies about free water. Dirty water comes to our homes, and we have complained to the local MLA several times, but the issue remains unresolved," Girish said.

Sarita pointed out that the water problem is a huge issue. When water does come, it is dirty. Broken roads are also a big inconvenience, she added.

Shalini Gupta told IANS that they receive very dirty water, which makes them sick.

"Near Rajiv Park, the sewer often overflows, causing major problems. The local MLA doesn't address the issues. We no longer trust Kejriwal. His promise of Rs 2,100 for women is a lie. During summer, our electricity bills are around Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000. For the last six months, the sewerage has not been cleaned in our colony, and local MLA Ajay Dutt has not taken any action," she said.

Another resident mentioned that the sewer problem has caused a lot of trouble. They have complained several times to the Khanpur government office, but there has been no solution. Due to the sewer line being underground, the water from the Jal Board also gets dirty.

Lata, another resident, said that the sewer issue is a major problem for them.“Water keeps flowing into the homes. One of the family members had surgery, which has made the situation even worse. After complaints, the vehicle comes to clean, but soon the sewer overflows again. Both elderly people and schoolchildren face a lot of difficulties,” she complained.

Suman Goyal stated that she has been living here for nine years. The government has made some efforts to improve the situation, but the water issue persists. The sewer cleaning is not happening, and the free services should be discontinued as they haven't been effective. Meera said that she does not want any free services. The Delhi government is just fooling the public because, as of today, the government gives nothing for free.