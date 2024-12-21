Deoli Constituency: AAP's 'Unfulfilled' Promises Spark Discontent Among Voters Before Delhi Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This time, the party has replaced several sitting MLAs. Deoli Assembly constituency in South Delhi is also getting attention.

The sitting MLA Prakash Jarwal from this seat has been dropped this time. In his place, Prem Kumar Chauhan has been given the ticket from Deoli. IANS spoke with some residents of this constituency to understand the mood of the people regarding the upcoming and their experiences with the Delhi government's free 200 units of electricity, water, and other facilities over the last five years,

Ram Lal, a resident of Deoli, said that the area faces severe water problems.

“While Arvind Kejriwal comes for publicity, he only travels on the main road and not through the narrow lanes of Deoli. The lanes are broken, and Kejriwal has not done anything substantial in the last five years. Had he done something, the water issue in this constituency would have been resolved,” he said.

Santosh (a woman) pointed out that the area is grappling with water problems, and broken roads are inviting accidents.

"For clean water and other household work, people have to buy water from outside. The Kejriwal government in Delhi has been lying for the past 10 years. They make false claims about free electricity, while people receive hefty bills every month. They are also paying a water bill of Rs 70, but water comes intermittently. People are forced to rely on private tankers for water. The promise of Rs 2,100 for women is also a lie, and after the elections, they will go back on their word," she said.

Rajjo Devi said that water supply comes only once every 15 days, and after that, there is no water for months.

She further stated: "People are forced to buy water from outside. Though government tankers arrive, only those with larger households receive water. Arvind Kejriwal is making false claims about free electricity. During the summer, the electricity bill reaches Rs 5,000, and when they go to the electricity office to get it corrected, they are not heard."

Shakuntala said that the constituency is plagued by broken roads. People face extreme difficulty due to the water issue, and cleanliness is also lacking, she stated, adding: "During the rainy season, it becomes difficult to even step outside the house. The MLA visits only to ask for votes."

She said in the past five years, they have never seen the MLA.

Nasima told IANS that she lives in a rented house, and water comes once every 10-15 days.

She survives on her pension of Rs 2,000 but it is not enough to make ends meet. The water problem is a serious issue.

Baldev Joshi remarked that the water issue in this constituency is causing a lot of trouble. People are forced to rely on private tankers, purchasing water for drinking as well as for other household purposes.

"In the last 10 years, Kejriwal's government and the current MLA have not solved this problem. The roads in Deoli's colony are in terrible condition. Every time a road is laid, it is damaged soon after. The current MLA came here five years ago to seek votes, but since then, he has never been seen," he added.