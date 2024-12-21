CXE, Inc. Honored With MSPA Americas' Elite Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 16th, 2024, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE Inc. has again achieved recognition in the mystery shopping and customer experience industry, receiving MSPA Americas' prestigious Elite Award for 2025. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that CXE, Inc. has been honored with this coveted distinction.



The Elite Award: A benchmark of customer experience innovation

MSPA Americas, the leading trade association dedicated to enhancing, measuring, and advancing the customer journey, announced the 2025 Elite Award winners during its annual CME in Cape Coral, Florida.



The Elite Award is the highest accolade bestowed by MSPA Americas. It celebrates organizations that consistently demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and professionalism in customer experience research. Award recipients are recognized for their active contributions to advancing the association's mission and goals, as defined annually by the MSPA Americas Board of Directors.



Driving transformative experiences with dedication and passion

"We are honored to be named among MSPA Americas' Elite Award winners for 2025," said Eileen Wirz, Vice President of Operations & Data Quality of CXE, Inc. "This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional customer insights and driving transformative experiences for our clients. Being acknowledged for five consecutive years is a testament to our team's hard work and passion for excellence."



The Elite Award designation reflects CXE, Inc.'s exceptional performance in 2024, reinforcing its position as a leader in the mystery shopping and customer experience sectors. As a proud recipient, CXE, Inc. continues to uphold the highest standards of quality and innovation in shaping the future of customer experience.



About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader, works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.



CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.



CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.



