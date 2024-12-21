Cultural Heritage Protection Unit Set Up In Ukraine's Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Ukraine have established in their structure a separate unit dealing with the protection of cultural heritage.

That's according to the General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

Thus, the once again confirms its compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law, including the provisions of the for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, adopted in The Hague on May 14, 1954, and two protocols thereto on the creation of a specialized unit for the protection of cultural heritage.

The 1954 Hague Convention is the main international treaty in the field of the protection of cultural property from the threats of armed conflict. The document became the first universal international agreement focused exclusively on the protection of cultural property in armed conflict. Ukraine ratified the First Protocol for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict in 1956 and the Second Protocol – in 2020.

Setting up a special unit is another step to implement at the national level the provisions of part 2 of Article 7 of the Convention.

The decision was made by the Commander-in-Chief and approved by a joint directive of the Minister of Defense and Commander-in-Chief following extensive consultations with international partners, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, as well as the general public.

The unit for the protection of cultural heritage will operate within the civil-military cooperation team with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The new unit will include military personnel with the relevant degree and previous experience in the field of culture, archeology, history, and museum work.

The main task is to coordinate efforts aimed at protecting, preserving, and preventing the destruction of cultural heritage sites that may be under threat amid hostilities.

“The initiative is further proof that Ukraine adheres to the norms of international law, fulfills its obligations, and makes maximum use of all existing mechanisms and tools for the protection and preservation of cultural values ​​in conditions of armed conflict,” the report concludes.

As reported earlier, over 2,100 cultural heritage sites have been destroyed in Ukraine since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.