GCC Secretary General Acclaims UNGA Resolution On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Albudaiwi applauded on Saturday a by the United Nations General Assembly requesting a consultative opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding Israel's adherence to the UN activities toward the Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The GCC secretary general said in a press statement that the adoption of this resolution clearly mirrors international consensus on supporting the Palestinian people in the face of the challenges. It also backs the Palestinian people's legitimate rights to determine their destiny and establish an independent state, Albudaiwi stated.

He indicated at the final declaration of the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council (the GCC Summit), held in December 2024, regarding the Palestinian cause as the nation's central question.

Albudaiwi noted the GCC summit's stance on ending the Israeli occupation, supporting sovereignty of the Palestinian people on all the occupied territories, urging states to pursue recognition of the State of Palestine, conducting a collective measure to attain a lasting peace that ensures the independent Palestinian state to the 1967 borders, wth East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Arab Peace Initiative and the international legitimacy resolutions. (end)

