Zelensky: Russia Used 550 Air Bombs, Almost 550 Drones And More Than 20 Missiles Against Ukraine In Week

During the week of December 16-21, Russians used more than 550 guided aerial bombs, about 550 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram .

Video: Official of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

The Head of State noted that“last night, Russian terrorists used more than 110 attack drones against our people. An oncology in Kherson was destroyed, apartment buildings in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were hit, earlier there was ballistic missile fire on Kyiv, shelling of Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.”

According to Zelensky,“more than 550 guided aerial bombs, almost 550 attack drones and more than 20 missiles of various types were used by terrorists only this week.”

“This is Russian terror that we are countering. I thank our partners who continue to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. Together we will ensure a stable peace,” the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 9:00 a.m. on December 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 57 Russian drones, 56 more were lost in the area.