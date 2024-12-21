New Zealand Pioneers Nationwide Satellite Texting With Starlink And One NZ

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -





In a groundbreaking advancement for global telecommunications, New Zealand has become the first country to offer nationwide satellite text messaging services. This achievement results from a collaboration between SpaceX's Starlink and local operator One NZ, formerly known as Vodafone New Zealand.

The service, branded as One NZ Satellite TXT, enables users to send and receive text messages in areas previously lacking cellular coverage. This development is particularly significant for New Zealand's diverse terrain, where remote regions have historically faced connectivity challenges. The service is currently available to customers on eligible phones at no additional cost, with plans to expand device compatibility in the coming months.

During the initial rollout, message delivery times are expected to be within three minutes, though they may extend to ten minutes or longer, especially in the early stages. This latency is anticipated to decrease as the service matures. The Satellite TXT service is designed to work with existing LTE phones without requiring hardware modifications, firmware updates, or special applications, providing seamless access to text messaging wherever there is a clear line of sight to the sky.

One NZ's CEO, Jason Paris, expressed pride in the company's achievement, stating,“I'm incredibly proud that One NZ is the first telecommunications company globally to launch a nationwide Starlink Direct to Mobile service.” This sentiment underscores the significance of the collaboration in setting a precedent for other nations and telecom operators.

The partnership between One NZ and Starlink was first announced in April 2023, with the goal of eliminating mobile blackspots across the country. The service aims to enhance connectivity for individuals in remote locations, improve safety measures, and boost productivity by ensuring that users remain connected even in the most isolated areas.

Starlink's Direct to Cell technology functions by equipping satellites with advanced eNodeB modems, effectively transforming them into cell towers in space. This setup allows for network integration similar to standard roaming partnerships, facilitating ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing across the globe. Future expansions of the service are planned to include voice calling and data services, with data and IoT device connectivity expected to commence in 2025.

The global telecommunications industry has been closely monitoring developments in satellite-to-cell services. Notably, T-Mobile in the United States has been collaborating with SpaceX to provide similar services, with testing beginning in 2024. However, One NZ's successful nationwide launch positions New Zealand at the forefront of this technological innovation.

The introduction of Satellite TXT is expected to have a profound impact on various sectors, including emergency services, agriculture, and tourism. Enhanced connectivity in remote areas can improve response times for emergency situations, facilitate better communication for farmers in isolated regions, and offer tourists a safer experience when exploring New Zealand's natural landscapes.

While the service currently supports a limited number of phone models, One NZ has indicated that more devices will become eligible over the coming months. Customers will receive notifications informing them of their device's compatibility. This phased approach ensures a smooth transition and allows for the gradual scaling of the service to accommodate a broader user base.

The collaboration between One NZ and Starlink also reflects a broader trend of partnerships between terrestrial telecom operators and satellite service providers. Such collaborations aim to bridge the digital divide by providing coverage in areas where traditional infrastructure is impractical or cost-prohibitive. By leveraging satellite technology, telecom companies can offer services that were previously unattainable, thereby enhancing global connectivity.

via New Zealand Pioneers Nationwide Satellite Texting with Starlink and One NZ