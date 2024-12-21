Two Injured As Invaders Shell Stanislav In Kherson Region With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, with artillery, injuring two people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit Stanislav with artillery. Two people were in the attack," the post said.

The injured individuals sought medical care independently. A 68-year-old woman sustained a blast injury along with back and leg wounds. A 58-year-old man suffered a blast injury and leg wounds. He received initial medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Earlier reports said that two people were killed and 11 others injured in Russian strikes on the Kherson region on December 20.