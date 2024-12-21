Two Injured As Invaders Shell Stanislav In Kherson Region With Artillery
Date
12/21/2024 5:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, with artillery, injuring two people.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers hit Stanislav with artillery. Two people were injured in the attack," the post said.
Read also:
Two killed, 11 wounded as Russian forces shell over 40 settlements in Kherson region in past day
The injured individuals sought medical care independently. A 68-year-old woman sustained a blast injury along with back and leg wounds. A 58-year-old man suffered a blast injury and leg wounds. He received initial medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.
Earlier reports said that two people were killed and 11 others injured in Russian strikes on the Kherson region on December 20.
MENAFN21122024000193011044ID1109019263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.