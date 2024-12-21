Nakhchivan Initiates Comprehensive Road Repair And Reconstruction Efforts
12/21/2024 5:10:03 AM
Comprehensive road repair and reconstruction works are set to
take place in Nakhchivan City, Julfa, Sharur, and Babek
districts.
Azernews reports, "Nakhchivan Yol Techizat"
Limited Liability Company (LLC) has already begun preparations for
these projects. The company forecasts that the execution of these
works will cost AZN 25.8 mln.
"Nakhchivan Yol Techizat" LLC was registered in July of this
year. The LLC, which has a charter capital of 100 manats, is
legally represented by Abdulali Saleh oglu Mammadli.
This project signifies a significant step in improving the
infrastructure in the mentioned areas, ensuring safer and more
efficient transportation for residents and visitors alike. The
installation of new road systems in these regions will not only
enhance the quality of life for local communities but also support
the economic development of the entire Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic.
