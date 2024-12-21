Nakhchivan Initiates Comprehensive Road Repair And Reconstruction Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Comprehensive road repair and reconstruction works are set to take place in Nakhchivan City, Julfa, Sharur, and Babek districts.

Azernews reports, "Nakhchivan Yol Techizat" Limited Liability Company (LLC) has already begun preparations for these projects. The company forecasts that the execution of these works will cost AZN 25.8 mln.

"Nakhchivan Yol Techizat" LLC was registered in July of this year. The LLC, which has a charter capital of 100 manats, is legally represented by Abdulali Saleh oglu Mammadli.

This project signifies a significant step in improving the infrastructure in the mentioned areas, ensuring safer and more efficient transportation for residents and visitors alike. The installation of new road systems in these regions will not only enhance the quality of life for local communities but also support the economic development of the entire Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.