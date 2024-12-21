Arab Parl. Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On 1St Power Assumption Anni.
CAIRO, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament President Mohammad Al-Yamahi congratulated His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.
In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, Al-Yamahi hailed the development and achievements Kuwait had seen under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad.
He wished His Highness the Amir a long healthy life, and more prosperity and development for Kuwait and its people. (end)
