Arab Parl. Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On 1St Power Assumption Anni.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament President Mohammad Al-Yamahi congratulated the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, Al-Yamahi hailed the development and achievements Kuwait had seen under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad.

He wished His Highness the Amir a long healthy life, and more prosperity and development for Kuwait and its people. (end)

