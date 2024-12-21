(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian markets took an unexpected turn last Friday. Interest rates, which had been climbing steadily, suddenly dropped. The catalyst? A few well-chosen words from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



The day began with volatility. Investors, wary of fiscal risks, pushed interest rates up by 30 basis points. However, the tide turned when Lula released a statement. He promised vigilance on fiscal measures and emphasized the autonomy of the future Central president, Gabriel Galípolo .



These assurances resonated with the market. By day's end, interest rates had fallen across the board. The January 2026 Interbank Deposit rate dropped from 15.07% to 14.945%. Longer-term rates saw even steeper declines.







Despite this daily dip, weekly rates still showed a slight increase. This reflects the ongoing tug-of-war between fiscal concerns and economic growth aspirations. Santander, a major bank, even raised its forecast for the Selic rate to 15.5% by next year.



The market's swift reaction underscores the power of political communication in shaping economic expectations. It also highlights the delicate balance policymakers must strike between fiscal responsibility and growth stimulation.



For investors and citizens alike, this event serves as a reminder. In Brazil's complex economic landscape, a single statement can trigger significant market movements. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anyone navigating the country's financial waters.



Lula's Central Bank Autonomy Pledge Drives Interest Rate Decline

MENAFN21122024007421016031ID1109019204