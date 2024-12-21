NIT Trichy Concludes Risk Management Training For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruchirappalli, Dec 21 (KNN)

The National Institute of (NIT) Trichy successfully concluded a comprehensive five-day management training programme aimed at startups and entry-level Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Friday.

The initiative, titled 'Mitigating Risks: Essential Training for Small and Medium Businesses,' was sponsored by the Union MSME and organised by the institute's department of management studies from December 16.

The programme drew approximately 25 participants from across India, focusing on essential risk mitigation strategies and operational challenges faced by small businesses.



During the sessions, NIT Trichy Director G Aghila emphasised the critical role of data analytics in business expansion, while PwC's Associate Director of Manufacturing Operations, Manikandan Murugesan, provided detailed insights into data-driven risk mitigation strategies for organisations.

Participants received extensive training on various aspects of business risk management, including enterprise risk management, human resources risk management, logistics risk, and financial risk management.



This programme marked the second installment in NIT Trichy's business leadership series for the academic year, following their successful women leadership programme.

Expert speakers from the management sector consistently emphasised the importance of thorough data analysis for risk assessment before any business expansion initiatives.



The training programme served as a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights into sustainable business growth while maintaining effective risk management practices.

(KNN Bureau)