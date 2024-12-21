Media reports Russia’s Oreshnik attack increased bunker sales in US

(MENAFN) The first combat test of Russia’s Oreshnik hypersonic missile in November has led to a significant increase in demand for nuclear bunkers in the United States, according to Ron Hubbard, CEO of Texas-based survival shelter company Atlas Survival Shelters. Hubbard reported that after Russia launched the Oreshnik missile on November 21, striking a Ukrainian military facility in Dnepr, his company saw a fourfold rise in inquiries for bombproof shelters.



Hubbard explained that, within 24 hours of the strike, four new customers placed orders for shelters, and several others requested upgrades to their existing bunkers. On a typical day, he usually sells just one bunker. The Oreshnik missile, capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, travels at ten times the speed of sound and is reportedly undetectable by Western air-defense systems, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Prior to the missile test, sales of survival shelters had already been on the rise due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The U.S. market for bomb and fallout shelters is projected to grow from $137 million last year to $175 million by 2030, driven by concerns over nuclear threats, terrorism, and civil unrest. Hubbard’s shelters, which are designed to withstand extreme events like tornadoes, hurricanes, and nuclear fallout, are priced from $20,000 to several million dollars, with the average customer spending around $500,000.



However, while the Oreshnik missile's power may have driven more sales, it is unlikely that such a missile would target the contiguous United States. As an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM), the Oreshnik's range of 3,000 to 5,500 km would only place parts of the U.S. West Coast within its striking distance.



