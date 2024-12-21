President Ilham Aliyev's Remarks In His Interview With Dmitry Kiselev In Spotlight Of World Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The leading international media outlets continue to cover the
remarks made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his
interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the“Rossiya
Segodnya” International News Agency, author and host of the“Vesti
Nedeli” program on the“Rossiya-1” television channel.
The Arabic media outlets have widely covered President Ilham
Aliyev's comprehensive analysis and comments on issues of deep
concern on the global agenda and in the region.
An article published by the United Arab Emirates' (UAE)
Nabd portal drew the audiences' attention to
President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.
The news portal quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying:“Of the 17
articles of peace treaty, 15 have been agreed upon, and only two
remain outstanding. And the other article concerns the
non-deployment of representatives of other countries on our
border.”
The Tunisian "News" publication also posted an
article quoting the Azerbaijani President who said that Macron was
also involved in the events taking place in Georgia.
The Arabic language "Addiyar" portal drew the
audiences' attention to President Ilham Aliyev's attitude towards
Russia-NATO relations. The portal quoted the Azerbaijani President
as saying:“It is clear that there will be no winners in this war.
And no countries, even those located far away from the NATO region
or Russian territory will feel safe.”
An article published in the Algerian newspaper "Al
Jazair Al Youm" highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's
critical views on the failed policy of French President Emmanuel
Macron.
The Egyptian "Al Wasat Al Arabi" posted an
article highlighting remarks by Azerbaijani President regarding
Armenia's expectation of a signal from Western countries,
especially the United States, to withdraw from the Collective
Security Treaty Organization, as well as remarks on Macron's failed
policy.
The article published by Turkish Anadolu
Agency , Yeni Safak , Daily Sabah
newspapers , Turkish Minute , Indonesian
Islam Times , Islam Today portals ,
Crimean News Agency , Iranian Mehr
Agency , as well as on the Stratfor Foundation's
website , as well as on the portals
usmuslims , EADaily ,
featured President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijan-Türkiye
military cooperation.
Serbian media outlets, including the
Vaseljenska website drew the attention to
President Ilham Aliyev's remarks regarding the current political
situation in Armenia and Georgia.
“Although in one of my speeches at COP, I even quoted Borrell -
he said that Europe is a blooming garden and everything else is a
jungle. I said that if we are a jungle, stay away from us. As for
Borrell, I think that if he had lived a few decades earlier, he
would have been a good foreign minister for dictator Franco. He is
just unlucky to live in a different time,” the Azerbaijani
President said.
The “CentralAsia” portal and the
Malaysian “The Sun” edition posted articles
quoting President Ilham Aliyev's remarks regarding a limited
contingent of European Union representatives that would be present
on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border:“Our argument was this: then
why did you agree with us in the first place? This is wrong. Then,
the number was increased to more than 200 people. Moreover, this
mission seamlessly turned into a NATO mission, as representatives
of Canada also joined it.
The websites “Ukraina”,“1tv”,“Dailymoscow”,
“Sila-rf”, and“Turkic” quoted the following
remarks by President Ilham Aliyev regarding EU High Representative
Josep Borrell's views:“I even quoted Borrell - he said that Europe
is a blooming garden and everything else is a jungle. I said that
if we are a jungle, stay away from us. As for Borrell, I think that
if he had lived a few decades earlier, he would have been a good
foreign minister for dictator Franco. He is just unlucky to live in
a different time.”
The“IntelliNews”, publishing business and
political news from Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the
Middle East, posted an article highlighting President Ilham
Aliyev's remarks regarding arming of Armenia by France, as well as
attempts to destabilize the Caucasus region.
Georgian portals “Civil”,“Sakartvelosambebi”, and
“Interpressnews” quoted President Ilham Aliyev's
remarks regarding the latest situation in Georgia:“In Georgia, I
see that the situation is stabilizing. And we are happy about this.
Georgia is an important partner and a close friend of us. For
centuries, our nations have lived in peace and harmony. Therefore,
destabilization, or the threat of destabilization, in Georgia, as
harmful as it is for Georgia, is also harmful for Azerbaijan.
Therefore, for our part, we strive for, and are doing everything to
ensure, that the situation in Georgia aligns with the political
direction, is stable, and that Georgia develops successfully.”
“Moldova-news” portal also widely covered
President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijani-Russian
cooperation, the attitude to the Russian language, French
neocolonialism, the situation in the region, peace negotiations
with Armenia, and other issues.
nv” news portal drew the audiences'
attention to President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijan's rich
energy potential.
