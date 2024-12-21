President Ilham Aliyev's Remarks In His Interview With Dmitry Kiselev In Spotlight Of World Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading international outlets continue to cover the remarks made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the“Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency, author and host of the“Vesti Nedeli” program on the“Rossiya-1” television channel.

The Arabic media outlets have widely covered President Ilham Aliyev's comprehensive analysis and comments on issues of deep concern on the global agenda and in the region.

An article published by the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Nabd portal drew the audiences' attention to President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. The news portal quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying:“Of the 17 articles of peace treaty, 15 have been agreed upon, and only two remain outstanding. And the other article concerns the non-deployment of representatives of other countries on our border.”

The Tunisian "News" publication also posted an article quoting the Azerbaijani President who said that Macron was also involved in the events taking place in Georgia.

The Arabic language "Addiyar" portal drew the audiences' attention to President Ilham Aliyev's attitude towards Russia-NATO relations. The portal quoted the Azerbaijani President as saying:“It is clear that there will be no winners in this war. And no countries, even those located far away from the NATO region or Russian territory will feel safe.”

An article published in the Algerian newspaper "Al Jazair Al Youm" highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's critical views on the failed policy of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Egyptian "Al Wasat Al Arabi" posted an article highlighting remarks by Azerbaijani President regarding Armenia's expectation of a signal from Western countries, especially the United States, to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as remarks on Macron's failed policy.

The article published by Turkish Anadolu Agency , Yeni Safak , Daily Sabah newspapers , Turkish Minute , Indonesian Islam Times , Islam Today portals , Crimean News Agency , Iranian Mehr Agency , as well as on the Stratfor Foundation's website , as well as on the portals usmuslims , EADaily , featured President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijan-Türkiye military cooperation.

Serbian media outlets, including the Vaseljenska website drew the attention to President Ilham Aliyev's remarks regarding the current political situation in Armenia and Georgia.

“Although in one of my speeches at COP, I even quoted Borrell - he said that Europe is a blooming garden and everything else is a jungle. I said that if we are a jungle, stay away from us. As for Borrell, I think that if he had lived a few decades earlier, he would have been a good foreign minister for dictator Franco. He is just unlucky to live in a different time,” the Azerbaijani President said.

The “CentralAsia” portal and the Malaysian “The Sun” edition posted articles quoting President Ilham Aliyev's remarks regarding a limited contingent of European Union representatives that would be present on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border:“Our argument was this: then why did you agree with us in the first place? This is wrong. Then, the number was increased to more than 200 people. Moreover, this mission seamlessly turned into a NATO mission, as representatives of Canada also joined it.

The websites “Ukraina”,“1tv”,“Dailymoscow”, “Sila-rf”, and“Turkic” quoted the following remarks by President Ilham Aliyev regarding EU High Representative Josep Borrell's views:“I even quoted Borrell - he said that Europe is a blooming garden and everything else is a jungle. I said that if we are a jungle, stay away from us. As for Borrell, I think that if he had lived a few decades earlier, he would have been a good foreign minister for dictator Franco. He is just unlucky to live in a different time.”

The“IntelliNews”, publishing business and political news from Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East, posted an article highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's remarks regarding arming of Armenia by France, as well as attempts to destabilize the Caucasus region.

Georgian portals “Civil”,“Sakartvelosambebi”, and “Interpressnews” quoted President Ilham Aliyev's remarks regarding the latest situation in Georgia:“In Georgia, I see that the situation is stabilizing. And we are happy about this. Georgia is an important partner and a close friend of us. For centuries, our nations have lived in peace and harmony. Therefore, destabilization, or the threat of destabilization, in Georgia, as harmful as it is for Georgia, is also harmful for Azerbaijan. Therefore, for our part, we strive for, and are doing everything to ensure, that the situation in Georgia aligns with the political direction, is stable, and that Georgia develops successfully.”

“Moldova-news” portal also widely covered President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation, the attitude to the Russian language, French neocolonialism, the situation in the region, peace negotiations with Armenia, and other issues.

nv” news portal drew the audiences' attention to President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on Azerbaijan's rich energy potential.