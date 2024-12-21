Peshawar Shivers As Temperature Dips To -1°C Amid Nationwide Cold Wave

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The entire country, from the northern mountains to the plains, is under the grip of a severe cold wave, with Islamabad and Peshawar recording a bone-chilling minimum temperature of -1°C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that temperatures in Malam Jabba, Chitral, Dir, Murree, Rawalakot, and several districts of Gilgit-Baltistan have also fallen below freezing. Meanwhile, Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 4°C and Karachi experienced 12°C. Rain is expected in Lahore on December 23, adding to the wintry chill.

In Karachi, strong winds persisted, with forecasts predicting further dips in temperature.

In Balochistan, the cold snap has been particularly harsh. Northern areas, including Quetta, saw temperatures plunge below zero, with ponds, puddles, and even water on roads freezing over. The mercury hit -7°C in Kalat and -6°C in Quetta.

As the cold wave continues, residents across the country brace for a prolonged winter season.