Vietnamese Film“A Fragile Flower” Wins Award Of Distinction At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) marked a significant cultural milestone with the screening of the acclaimed Vietnamese film“A Fragile Flower.” The film was inaugurated at Marwah Film City by its leading lady and director, Mai Thu Huyen, from Vietnam, alongside the producer, Jacqueline Thao, from the USA.



“A Fragile Flower” has already garnered accolades at numerous international film festivals, and its screening at GFFN further celebrated its artistic and cultural significance. In recognition of its excellence, Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the Global Film Festival, announced the prestigious Award of Distinction for the film during the event.



Addressing the gathering, Sandeep Marwah praised both Mai Thu Huyen and Jacqueline Thao for their dedication to storytelling and their contributions to global cinema.“This film beautifully portrays the essence of human emotions and cultural values. It is a true testament to the universal power of cinema,” Marwah stated. He also highlighted their commendable achievements, including numerous awards at other global festivals.



Speaking on the occasion, Mai Thu Huyen expressed her gratitude, saying,“It is an honor to bring 'A Fragile Flower' to such a prestigious platform. Sharing this story with an audience in India, a country that deeply values cinema, is a dream come true.”



Jacqueline Thao echoed similar sentiments, adding,“This festival is a celebration of cultural exchange and creativity. We are grateful for this recognition and for the opportunity to connect with audiences here.”



Later, Sandeep Marwah honored both women with mementos as a token of appreciation and acknowledgment of their contributions. During the ceremony, Marwah also spoke about the vital role of the Indo-Vietnam Film and Cultural Forum in strengthening ties between the two nations through the medium of cinema.



The screening of“A Fragile Flower” and its recognition at GFFN showcased the growing bond between Vietnam and India, emphasizing the importance of cultural collaboration in today's globalized world. The festival continues to serve as a bridge, bringing together filmmakers and audiences from around the globe.



