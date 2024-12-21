Zee Business Unveils Comprehensive Christmas & New Year Special Programming To Empower Investors For 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Business, India's leading business news channel, is set to revolutionize the festive season with its Christmas & New Year Special Programming, a meticulously curated line-up of shows aimed at empowering investors with insights and strategies for 2025. Running from 23rd December, 2024 to January 2, 2025, this exceptional offers viewers a unique opportunity to reflect on the year gone by while preparing for the year ahead with confidence and clarity.



The upcoming Christmas & New Year Special Programming line-up begins with the festive charm of Christmas Gift, where experts present stock recommendations as symbolic Christmas gifts, creatively displayed on a festive tree. This is followed by Santa Stocks at 11 AM, a special segment spotlighting holiday-themed investment picks with growth potential. Anchoring the celebrations is the AAJ KE 2000 (Santa Special), where Anil Singhvi will provide actionable insights on a standout Christmas stock, making the festive season even more rewarding for investors.



Viewers can relive the highlights of 2024 with 2024 Ki Pathshala on December 25 at 11 AM, where experts analyze key lessons and strategies that bolstered portfolios during the year. Later that day, 2024 Ke Chartbusters at 1:30 PM takes a closer look at the top-performing stocks of the year, offering valuable insights for the year ahead. The day also features the Stock Awards 2024, airing at 11 AM, which celebrates the outperforming stocks that defined the year.



As the programming transitions into the New Year, Zee Business introduces a series of forward-looking shows. On December 26, New Year Pick 2025 at 9:35 AM unveils expert predictions on outperforming stocks for the year ahead, while Brokerages Report 2025 at 10 AM provides an in-depth analysis of foreign brokerage insights. Later that morning, Market Outlook 2025 at 10:20 AM explores the key themes, winning sectors, and mutual fund strategies expected to dominate 2025.



Airing on December 26 at 10:30 AM, News Par Views '25 Special brings together industry leaders, featuring exclusive discussions on company strategies for the year ahead. Following this, Sector Outlook 2025 at 11:56 AM highlights the sectors poised for growth and their relevance to evolving market themes. The programming continues with Naye Saal Ke Naye Fund on December 27 at 11 AM, focusing on mutual fund strategies, and 2025 Bull vs. Bear on December 28 at 11 AM, which evaluates the potential market trends of key stocks.



Zee Business will also bring in the New Year with 2025 Ke Superstar, airing on January 1, a special show analyzing the stocks likely to lead the market in 2025. Finally, on January 2, the AB Global 2025 Special features Ajay Bagga, who examines global market trends and their influence on India's domestic performance in 2025.



Mr Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, emphasized,“Zee Business has always prioritized empowering investors with timely and relevant information. This festive programming is designed to inspire confidence and provide valuable strategies, ensuring our viewers are ready to embrace 2025 with optimism and preparation.”



Mr Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, added,“ZMCL continues to uphold its promise of delivering high-quality content that empowers and informs. This festive programming on Zee Business is designed to give our viewers the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions, laying the groundwork for a prosperous 2025.”



With exclusive branding opportunities for advertisers, including stings, top bands, and wipes across the shows, the programming ensures high visibility and engagement during this festive season. Zee Business invites viewers to celebrate this Christmas and New Year with a renewed focus on financial growth and prosperity.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 21 News channels, reaching more than 555+ million viewers in current year through its linear properties.

