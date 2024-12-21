After 1990, Srinagar Records Coldest December Night At -8.5°C, 3Rd Lowest In A Century

After 1990, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night in the month of December at minus 8.5 degree Celsius, which is the third lowest December temperature ever recorded in Srinagar in the last 133 years, reported news agency KNO.

As per the details, Shopian in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10.4 degree Celsius while Anantnag recorded minus 10.5 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Pulwama settled at minus 10.3 degree Celsius while in Kulgam it settled at minus 6.8 degree Celsius.

Pertinently, the harshest winter period commenced today (December 21) and culminates on January 31 next year, which is followed by a 20-day long Chillai-Khurd (small cold) that occurs between January 31 and February 19 and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold) which begins from February 20 to March 2.

Notably, Chillai-Kalan is a Persian word which means“Major Cold”.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now