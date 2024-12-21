Bangladesh News: Idols In Three Hindu Temples Vandalised One Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In fresh incidents, miscreants have vandalised eight idols in three Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days, a report said on Friday.

PTI reported citing The Daily Star newspaper that have arrested one person in connection with vandalism at one of the temples.

These are the latest in a series of on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. In Mymensingh's Haluaghat sub-district, three idols from two temples were vandalized early Thursday and Friday.

Also Read: Bangladesh protests: Minorities, temples 'attacked', helpline for 'Hindu families' launched after Sheikh Hasina resigns

The report further quoted temple sources and locals, Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station, said that miscreants ransacked two idols at Bonderpara Temple in the Shakuai union of Haluaghat during the early hours of Friday.

Moreover, no case has been filed, and no arrests have been made so far, he added.

ANI reported Abul Khayer, Officer in Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station under Northern Mymensigh district, said,“We have arrested one person, Azharul (37) for vandalizing Hindu idols in the Shakuai area. We will produce him in court today. Miscreants on Thursday night broke vandalised two idols under construction at a temple in Shakuai area.”

In a separate incident, criminals vandalized an idol at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora union of Haluaghat early Thursday.

Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man of the Polashkanda village over his alleged involvement. During interrogation, the man, Alal Uddin, confessed to the crime, said the OC.

“He was produced before a Mymensingh court this afternoon, which sent him to jail,” he added.