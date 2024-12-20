Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Allu Arjun's Movie Breaks Stree 2, Jawan's Record, Earns THIS Much Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 16: Allu Arjun's action drama broke another record after entering the third week on Friday, December 20. The movie has surpassed Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become the highest Hindi net grosser. So far, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned ₹1418 crore worldwide.

According to Pushpa 's movie makers, the movie has crossed the ₹1500 crore mark in the global collection and earned ₹1508 crore gross worldwide.

“COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on December 19.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 became the first Hindi net grosser to collect ₹600 crore in Hindi within two weeks of its release. The achievement underlines the Telugu drama's massive craze in Hindi-speaking states.

Pushpa 2 The Rule continues to receive strong response worldwide as the movie continues to earn strong. The action drama has earned ₹1416 crore worldwide so far, reported Sacnilk. Pushpa 2 movie's overseas collection stood at ₹235 crore till Friday, reported Sacnilk.

Allu Arjun's movie, featuring Rashmika Mandanna , regained its momentum on its third Friday. The movie has earned ₹13.75 crore on day 16, Friday.

With this, the movie's total collection (India net) stood at ₹1004.35 crore till Friday. The movie's Hindi version is receiving a strong response even after two weeks of its release.

Pushpa: The rule earned ₹297.8 crore from the Telugu version, ₹632.6 crore from the Hindi version, ₹52.8 crore from the Tamil version, ₹7.16 crore from Kannada and ₹13.99 crore from Malayalam.

During its 15 day run, the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise has earned ₹990.6 crore net during its 15-day run in theatres, amid a slight slowdown in its performance over the past few days. On Day 16, it crossed ₹997 crore mark.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule

"Pushpa 2”, a sequel to 2021's blockbuster Telugu film“Pushpa: The Rise”, released in cinemas around the world on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.