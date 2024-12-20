Car Plows Into Crowd In Germany, Killing One, Injuring Dozens

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 20 (KUNA) - A car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas in the German central city of Magdeburg Friday evening, killing at least one person and wounding 60 to 80 others.

The of the state of Saxony-Anhalt announced the arrest of the attacker but did not reveal his identity.

The semi-governmental NDR quoted an official source in the state government as saying that at least one person was killed in the attack.

German Interior Nancy Faeser called on citizens to exercise caution, especially in Christmas markets in various German cities and regions.

The state's Prime Minister Rainer Hazeloff described the attack as horrific, especially as it comes during the Christmas holidays and specifically targeted a Christmas market. (end)

