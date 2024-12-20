Dollar Dips As Fiscal Package And Central Bank Auction Shape Market Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar retreated for the second consecutive day against the Brazilian real, influenced by the approval of a fiscal package and a new spot auction by the Central Bank.



The greenback closed at R$6.0721, marking a 0.84% decline. Despite this dip, the dollar still managed a 0.68% weekly gain against the real.



This downward trend mirrored global markets, with the DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, falling by 0.74% to 107.665 points.



The Brazilian completed the fiscal package's legislative process, marking a significant development in domestic economic policy. The Senate approved a bill limiting access to social benefits and capping minimum wage increases.



This action followed the previous day's approval of two other fiscal measures, including a constitutional amendment reducing mandatory executive spending.







Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stated that the fiscal package's impact would be slightly reduced to about R$71.9 billion in savings over the next two years due to congressional modifications.

Central Bank Actions and Economic Indicators

The Central Bank 's intervention continued with a spot auction of $3 billion, part of a series of operations totaling $18 billion in the last couple of days and $30 billion since December 12.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pledged non-interference in the work of Gabriel Galípolo, the incoming Central Bank president. This commitment to central bank autonomy signals a potential shift in monetary policy approach.



In the United States, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.1% in November, below market expectations. The annual PCE increase of 2.4% shows progress towards the Federal Reserve 's 2% target.



However, investors still anticipate high interest rates to persist. These events collectively shaped a complex economic landscape, influencing currency markets and fiscal policies across borders.



Government actions, central bank policies, and economic indicators interact to shape market dynamics. This interplay drives the constantly evolving global economy.

